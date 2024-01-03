Facebook
New programming details released about Pelicans airing on WAFB, WBXH

The New Orleans Pelicans and Gray Television, the parent company of WAFB, announced Saturday, Dec. 30, a deal to televise 10 of the NBA team’s games this season
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans and Gray Television, the parent company of WAFB, announced Saturday, Dec. 30, a deal to televise 10 of the NBA team’s games this season.

The 10-game slate begins with the Jan. 12 game at Denver against the defending NBA champion Nuggets.

The new distribution agreement will make Pelicans games available to more than three million households on 11 Gray Television stations across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

“We know people in this region are passionate about their sports,” said Sandy Breland, Gray’s Chief Operating Officer. “We are thrilled to partner with the Pelicans and make these games available for all fans.”

Under terms of the deal, the 10 games will be televised live in the Baton Rouge market by WAFB. The games will air as free, over-the-air broadcasts. The Pelicans at L.A. Lakers game will air on WAFB on Friday, February 9 at 9:30 p.m. The other games will air on WBXH.

Pelicans schedule
Pelicans schedule(WAFB)

In addition, the games will be simulcast on Louisiana’s Gray TV stations in New Orleans (WVUE), Shreveport (KSLA), Lake Charles (KPLC), Monroe (KNOE) and Alexandria (KALB). Mississippi’s Gray TV stations in Biloxi (WLOX), Jackson (WLBT), Hattiesburg (WDAM) and Meridian (WTOK) also will carry the games, as will WALA, the Gray station in Mobile, Ala.

