NBA YoungBoy reigns as YouTube’s most-streamed rapper for fifth consecutive year

YoungBoy, real name Kentrell Gaulden, invited Billboard to his Salt Lake City mansion, where...
YoungBoy, real name Kentrell Gaulden, invited Billboard to his Salt Lake City mansion, where he’s been surveilled by court-ordered ex-military security ever since he was released from St. Martin Parish custody in Oct. 2021 on firearms charges stemming from a music video shoot in his hometown.(MGN)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Baton Rouge chart-topping rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has secured his position as YouTube’s top hip-hop artist in 2023.

Outperforming Drake, who dominated Spotify’s charts, YoungBoy captured the YouTube title for the fifth consecutive year.

YoungBoy was also named YouTube’s second most streamed artist overall, just behind Peso Pluma, and surpassing heavyweights like Drake, Bad Bunny, and Taylor Swift.

In 2023, YoungBoy dropped his fifth and sixth albums, “I Rest My Case” and “Don’t Try This At Home,” alongside mixtapes “Richest Opp” and “Decided 2.”

YoungBoy also became the youngest artist, at 23 years, six months, and two weeks, to accumulate 100 entries on the Billboard Hot 100.

