LSU shakes up defensive coaching staff, fires coordinator and 3 other coaches

LSU has parted ways with defensive coordinator Matt House and three other members of its football coaching staff.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has parted ways with defensive coordinator Matt House and three other members of its football coaching staff.

The university announced the decision on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

House, who has a Super Bowl Championship on his resume, joined Brian Kelly’s coaching staff in 2021. He coached linebackers for the Kansas City Chiefs for three years before accepting the position at LSU.

According to LSU Athletics, Kerry Cooks became a coach at LSU in December 2021 after he spent two seasons as a defensive analyst on Brian Kelly’s staff at Notre Dame. He coached LSU safeties.

Robert Steeples served as the cornerback coach and also joined the coaching staff in December 2021 after he spent one season coaching special teams with the Minnesota Vikings.

Jimmy Lindsey joined the LSU staff as a defensive line coach in May 2023 after coaching the defensive line at South Carolina.

