Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

‘He’s had a rough time’: Toddler with rare birth defect needs lifesaving birthday gift

Brayan McCormack turns 2 on Wednesday. He desperately needs a kidney to give him a second chance at a normal life.
By Daniel Smithson and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A Tennessee toddler turns two on Wednesday and he and his family hope someone can come forward and give him a lifesaving birthday gift.

Hope McCormack says her son Brayan desperately needs a kidney transplant. Brayan was born with Prune Belly Syndrome, a rare birth defect that affects one in about 30,000 births, according to health experts.

Prune Belly Syndrome affects Brayan’s diet, bladder, ureter and kidneys. Brayan has been on dialysis for about a year, but doctors say he is running out of time and needs a kidney transplant. Doctors hope to get him a kidney within the next few months, but his mom says they would prefer a live donor to give Brayan the best chance to live a normal, pain-free life.

“He’s always been a calm baby,” McCormack said. “From the beginning, he’s had a rough time. He really knows what it’s like to go through pain and to feel sick all the time.”

Potential donors need to have type O or B blood and should be between the ages of 18 and 55.

McCormack says Brayan and the rest of their family would be forever grateful for anyone who comes forward to give her son a second chance at normalcy.

“We’ve been praying for them since Brayan was born,” she said. “We knew this day would come. Whoever it may be, they do not have to come forward if they don’t feel comfortable, but we will appreciate and love whoever it is.”

If you’d like to see if you’re a match to help Brayan, call 615-936-0695.

Copyright 2024 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Princeton Howard
19-year-old shot and killed in Pointe Coupee Parish on New Year’s Eve identified
Officials confirmed a teen killed by gunfire on New Year’s Day in Baton Rouge was a student at...
High school freshman killed in drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day; school system releases statement
A large police presence was reported in the area of Atkinson Street and Main Street before 5 a.m.
Police: Shooting in Baton Rouge leaves woman dead
Shooting in parking lot of Gonzales Walmart leaves 2 injured
Crash shuts down I-12 just east of LA 63 on New Year's Day
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on interstate

Latest News

A game-changing program is rewriting the rules of senior health – it’s called ArthroFit.
YOUR HEALTH: ArthroFit: The new fountain of youth?
A large police presence was reported in the area of Atkinson Street and Main Street before 5 a.m.
Woman shot and killed in Baton Rouge identified
This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran.
Iran says at least 103 people killed, 141 wounded in blasts at ceremony honoring slain general
A cement marker in a section for unclaimed people at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery Monday, Nov. 13,...
A missing person with no memory: How investigators solved the cold case of Seven Doe
The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating to see if impairment was a factor in a...
Walker teen dies in New Year’s Eve crash