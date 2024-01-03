Facebook
Governor John Bel Edwards to deliver farewell address

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMITE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will deliver his farewell address on Wednesday evening.

The governor will speak at 6:30 p.m. in his hometown of Amite at the Florida Parishes Agricultural Event Center.

He is expected to discuss his years of service to the state and his hopes for La. moving forward.

You can watch a stream of the address here or here.

