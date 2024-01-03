Facebook
Governor-Elect Jeff Landry announces key appointments for Natural Resources, Homeland Security, Workforce

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today, Governor-Elect Jeff Landry announced four more key cabinet appointments to lead GOHSEP, DNR, and LWC.

Jacques Thibodeaux will serve as the director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), Neal Fudge will serve as deputy director of GOHSEP, Tyler Gray will serve as secretary of the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and Susana “Susie” Schowen will serve as the director of the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC).

Thibodeaux currently serves as the director of emergency preparedness for the city of Thibodaux. He is a retired colonel in the National Guard and retired from the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

“I am extremely excited and humbled to be Director of GOHSEP,” said Thibodeaux. ”I feel like I’m going back home. I have 40 years in emergency management, all in Louisiana and affiliated with GOHSEP, and this appointment brings me back home.”

Fudge, who is the Assistant Deputy Director of Homeland Security and Interoperability in GOHSEP, has worked in emergency management since 1998. He was worked for the Louisiana Office of Emergency Preparedness for 11 years. Fudge also has almost 32 years of distinguished military service in the Louisiana Army National Guard.

Tyler Gray was appointed as secretary of Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, and he currently serves as corporate secretary for the Placid Refining Company. He was previously president and general counsel to Louisiana Mid-Continent’s Oil and Gas Association, an attorney to the Department of Natural Resources Office of Conservation and for the City of New Orleans.

“It is an honor to bring my experience, energy, and passion to this crucial role. I am excited about the prospect of modernizing the agency to enhance its effectiveness, efficiency, and responsiveness to the evolving needs of our state and its valuable natural resources,” said Gray.

Finally, Schowen was named director of the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Schowen has been vice president of education for the Louisiana Community and Technical College System since 2022. Prior to serving as vice president, she spent more than 10 years with LED FastStart, the workforce development division of Louisiana Economic Development.

“I am committed to advancing workforce development initiatives that empower individuals, drive economic growth, and foster a thriving business environment in our state,” said Schowen.

