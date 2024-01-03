Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Drew Brees-affiliated entertainment complex announces opening date in Baton Rouge

Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees announced its new location in Baton Rouge opens on Monday,...
Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees announced its new location in Baton Rouge opens on Monday, Jan. 8, at 11 a.m.(Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new family-friendly entertainment center with ties to the Saints’ former quarterback is set to open its doors this month in Baton Rouge.

Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees announced its new location in Baton Rouge opens on Monday, Jan. 8, at 11 a.m.

Surge Entertainment features various activities, including bowling, laser tag, sports simulators, an arcade, an XD dark ride, and mini golf. Guests can also enjoy food at the Surge Prime Bistreaux, according to the company’s website.

The company announced plans to open the Baton Rouge location over the summer of 2023.

If you’ve dreamed of what could fill the now-empty Winn-Dixie building on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge, you’re not alone.

RELATED: Empty Winn Dixie building gets new life thanks to Drew Brees

Surge Entrainment is located at 5555 Burbank Road in Baton Rouge. For more information, visit the Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees’ website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Princeton Howard
19-year-old shot and killed in Pointe Coupee Parish on New Year’s Eve identified
Darren Knox
WATCH: 23-year-old arrested after woman shot, killed on Main Street
Officials confirmed a teen killed by gunfire on New Year’s Day in Baton Rouge was a student at...
High school freshman killed in drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day; school system releases statement
Shooting in parking lot of Gonzales Walmart leaves 2 injured
Crash shuts down I-12 just east of LA 63 on New Year's Day
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on interstate

Latest News

Darren Knox
WATCH: 23-year-old arrested after woman shot, killed on Main Street
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after dunking against the Memphis...
New programming details released about Pelicans airing on WAFB, WBXH
23-year-old arrested after woman shot, killed on Main Street
23-year-old arrested after woman shot, killed on Main Street
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 3
Rainy run: 2”- 4”+ expected over the next 7 days