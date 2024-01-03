Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Person of interest sought in alleged vehicle burglaries

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are working to identify an individual believed to be responsible for vehicle burglaries.

The burglaries allegedly took place in the 5100 block of Claycut Road near South Foster Drive on Dec. 17, 2023.

The burglaries allegedly took place in the 5100 block of Claycut Road near South Foster Drive on Dec. 17, 2023.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

If you know anything that can help authorities with this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867) or visit crimestoppers225.com.

