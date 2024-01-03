Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Cat protects family dog from coyote attack

Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off the coyotes. (Source: CNN, Lane Dyer, Coyote Vest)
By Jeanne Moos, CNN via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMOND, Okla. (CNN) – A cat in Oklahoma saved a family dog from a coyote attack.

Oakley, a 6-year-old dog, went outside in her backyard when a coyote pounced on her. A second coyote also tried to get a bite.

Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off the coyotes.

Lane Dyer said Binx is a stray cat that he and his family take care of. Binx and Oakley are good friends.

“Her and Oakley hit it off pretty good from the beginning,” Dyer said.

So, when the first coyote grabbed Oakley, it was Binx to the rescue.

Although the cat scared the wild animals away, unfortunately, Oakley did suffer injuries from the coyote’s bite.

Dyer said blood was “spouting out of her chest.” But with stitches and a splint, Oakley recovered after about a month.

Dyer is thankful Binx was there to protect Oakley.

“I think she’s shown that she’s not afraid of much,” he said.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren Knox
WATCH: 23-year-old arrested after woman shot, killed on Main Street
Princeton Howard
19-year-old shot and killed in Pointe Coupee Parish on New Year’s Eve identified
Officials confirmed a teen killed by gunfire on New Year’s Day in Baton Rouge was a student at...
High school freshman killed in drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day; school system releases statement
Shooting in parking lot of Gonzales Walmart leaves 2 injured
Crash shuts down I-12 just east of LA 63 on New Year's Day
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on interstate

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 3
Rainy run: 2”- 4”+ expected over the next 7 days
Jimmy Kimmel threatened to sue Aaron Rodgers after Rodgers said without evidence that Kimmel...
‘Dear ***hole’: Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue Aaron Rodgers after Jeffrey Epstein remark
Blakeleigh Weems
Walker teen dies in New Year’s Day crash
First responders work an active fire inside the Landmark Ranch Estates neighborhood on...
Firefighters put out large fire at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill
Three juveniles have been arrested for vandalism at the Prairieville High School construction...
Teens arrested for shattering 30 windows at Prairieville High School