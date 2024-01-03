Baton Rouge saw big growth in 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a big year for the Capitol area for jobs that don’t necessarily require a college degree.

According to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, at least 12 companies decided to either relocate or expand in Baton Rouge, bringing with them $430 million in expenditures and 500 new jobs. Essentially recovering from the jobs lost due to COVID.

“We’ve not only recovered but we’ve gone well beyond that, so we’ve had a very good 2023,” said local Economist Loren Scott.

Scott says the main driver behind the growth is the construction jobs. $12 billion dollars in project investments are already underway here in Baton Rouge with more coming. And even though they’re blue collar, a lot of them pay a nice salary.

“These are jobs where a person can have a high school education but go through some training to be an operator and be making $100 thousand a year for example,” Scott added.

But what about those white-collar jobs? A student getting their masters is not likely to stay here and work at a plant. It’s a problem often referred to as the brain drain, where the most educated seek jobs in other states. According to Scott, once all of these new companies become operational it will create what he calls the multiplier effect.

“Once they start spending that money it starts to work its way through all kinds of sectors of the economy. So, you’re gonna find engineers, you’re gonna find attorneys, your’re gonna find doctors, it really impacts all sectors of the economy. They feed off of these basic industries. And the good news is right now the basic industries part in the capitol region is growing like gangbusters,” Scott explained.

The signs are also showing promise for those looking to be entrepreneurs. As for 2024, Scott says he anticipates a mild national recession due to interest rates going up the way they have. But says luckily the Capitol area will likely continue to grow through it just like we have in previous national recessions.

