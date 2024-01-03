Top-ranked, 5-star St. Martin’s running back Harlem Berry commits to LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers landed the No. 1 running back in the country for the class of 2025 with the commitment of Harlem Berry. The St. Martin’s 5-star announced his commitment to LSU on ESPN.

According to On3 recruiting service, not only is he the No. 1 running back, but overall he’s No. 7 for any position in the country.

In 2023, Berry rushed 158 times for 2,080 yards and 37 touchdowns and caught 20 passes for 401 yards and seven touchdowns. In total, Berry accounted for 2,562 yards and 47 touchdowns.

SPORTS HEADLINES

LSU shakes up defensive coaching staff, fires coordinator and 3 other coaches

Fans buzzing over new Pelicans-Gray TV broadcast deal

Berry is also the back-to-back Class 1A state champ in the 100 and 200-meter dash.

Berry picked LSU over Florida and Texas.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.