Top-ranked, 5-star St. Martin’s running back Harlem Berry commits to LSU

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers landed the No. 1 running back in the country for the class of 2025 with the commitment of Harlem Berry. The St. Martin’s 5-star announced his commitment to LSU on ESPN.

According to On3 recruiting service, not only is he the No. 1 running back, but overall he’s No. 7 for any position in the country.

In 2023, Berry rushed 158 times for 2,080 yards and 37 touchdowns and caught 20 passes for 401 yards and seven touchdowns. In total, Berry accounted for 2,562 yards and 47 touchdowns.

Berry is also the back-to-back Class 1A state champ in the 100 and 200-meter dash.

Berry picked LSU over Florida and Texas.

