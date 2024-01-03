Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

4 children die in house fire

First Selectman Tim Keeney told Channel 3 that the children were ages 5, 6, 8, and 12. They were members of the same family.
By WFSB Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERS, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Four children were killed in a house fire in Connecticut on Tuesday night, WFSB reports.

First Selectman Tim Kenney of Somers, Connecticut, says the children were ages 5, 6, 8 and 12, and members of the same family.

First responders were sent to the multi-family home on Quality Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a home that was engulfed in flames.

Somers Fire Chief John Roache confirmed that several rescues had occurred. He also said that multiple victims had been rushed to area hospitals.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families right now,” Roache said. “It’s going to be a long night.”

At least one victim jumped from the second floor of the structure to avoid the flames.

Crews continued to put out hotspots at the home early Wednesday morning.

Officials estimated that 11 people were forced from the home.

Multiple state troopers were on the scene early Wednesday, including vehicles from the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.

Copyright 2024 WSFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Princeton Howard
19-year-old shot and killed in Pointe Coupee Parish on New Year’s Eve identified
Officials confirmed a teen killed by gunfire on New Year’s Day in Baton Rouge was a student at...
High school freshman killed in drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day; school system releases statement
A large police presence was reported in the area of Atkinson Street and Main Street before 5 a.m.
Woman shot and killed in Baton Rouge identified
Shooting in parking lot of Gonzales Walmart leaves 2 injured
Crash shuts down I-12 just east of LA 63 on New Year's Day
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on interstate

Latest News

Judy Garland sings "Over the Rainbow" in "The Wizard of Oz."
‘The Wizard of Oz’ coming to theaters for 85th anniversary
The killing of Saleh Arouri, the most senior Hamas member slain since the war in Gaza erupted...
Israel’s Mossad chief vows to hunt down Hamas members a day after senior figure killed in strike
The burglaries allegedly took place in the 5100 block of Claycut Road near South Foster Drive...
CRIME STOPPERS: Person of interest sought in alleged vehicle burglaries
This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran.
Iran says at least 103 people killed, 211 wounded in bombing at ceremony honoring slain general