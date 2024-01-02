Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on interstate

Crash shuts down I-12 just east of LA 63 on New Year's Day
Crash shuts down I-12 just east of LA 63 on New Year's Day(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on the interstate that left a Baton Rouge woman dead.

Officials identified the victim as April Schaff, 44, of Baton Rouge.

The crash happened Monday, Jan. 1, shortly after 5 p.m. on Interstate 12 near LA 441 in Livingston Parish.

According to LSP, a 2023 Volkswagen Atlas had slowed to a stop in the left lane of I-12 West behind a 2023 RAM that was stopped due to a prior crash. For reasons still being investigated, Ashely Arnone, who was also traveling west on the interstate in a 2021 Hyundai Palisade, hit the back of the Atlas. The impact of the crash with Palisade caused the Atlas to hit the Ram and exit the roadway into the median. The Palisade then hit the RAM in the back as well. A 2017 Honda Accord traveling behind the Palisade hit both the Palisade and Atlas while maneuvering through the crash.

RELATED: I-12 reopens after police investigate crashes New Year’s Day

Emergency officials took Arnone and three other people involved in the crash to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to moderate, according to state police.

Schaff, who was a passenger in the Atlas, died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash, officials said.

Investigators said they did not think Arnone was impaired, but a standard toxicology sample was collected.

Authorities arrested Ashely Arnone 24, of Independence, and booked her into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on the charges of vehicular homicide, reckless operation, and four counts of negligent injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials confirmed a teen killed by gunfire on New Year’s Day in Baton Rouge was a student at...
High school freshman killed in drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day; school system releases statement
Princeton Howard
19-year-old shot and killed in Pointe Coupee Parish on New Year’s Eve identified
LSU defeats Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl game
LSU defeats Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl game
A large police presence was reported in the area of Atkinson Street and Main Street before 5 a.m.
Police: Shooting in Baton Rouge leaves woman dead
Crash in Port Allen on Rosedale Road
Troopers identify 2 people killed in crash in West Baton Rouge Parish

Latest News

2020 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2024 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after dunking against the Memphis...
WAFB will televise 10 of this season’s Pelicans games
A Japan Airlines flight burst into flames on the runway in Tokyo after it collided with a...
Planes catch fire after a collision at Japan’s Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely
Police said the shooting happened after 7 p.m. in the 4500 block of Sherwood Street near North...
Minor injured in connection with shooting on New Year’s Day