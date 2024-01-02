Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Winning numbers drawn for $810 million Powerball jackpot

The winning numbers for an estimated $810 million Powerball jackpot were drawn Monday night,...
The winning numbers for an estimated $810 million Powerball jackpot were drawn Monday night, the first night of the new year.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The winning numbers for an estimated $810 million Powerball jackpot were drawn Monday night, the first night of the new year.

The numbers were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and 1.

The jackpot’s cash value is $408.9 million, if the winner chooses to collect it in a single payment.

Powerball said the jackpot is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and tenth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

The jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11 by a ticket in California that won a grand prize worth $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 34 drawings without a grand prize winner.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Port Allen on Rosedale Road
Troopers identify 2 people killed in crash in West Baton Rouge Parish
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD: 20-year-old found shot to death inside vehicle on Lanier Drive
As many as five people were shot within a few blocks of each other in a drive-by shooting near...
Multiple injured, 1 dead by gunfire on New Year’s Day
Road closure sign displaying messages from White supremacist group Patriot Front on Friday...
After hate group’s message appeared on roadside sign, city says it won’t tolerate ‘bigotry and hatred’
EBRSO: Bread burglars stole thousands of dollars worth of baked goods on Christmas
EBRSO: Bread burglars stole thousands of dollars worth of baked goods on Christmas

Latest News

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, celebrates with quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) after a...
Michigan beats Alabama 27-20 in overtime on Blake Corum’s TD run to reach national title game
Sammy Patrick
Suspect wanted for capital murder of elderly Mississippi woman accused of robbing Subway
A tsunami warning is shown on TV in Yokohama, near Tokyo Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Japan issued...
Powerful earthquakes leave at least eight dead, destroy buildings along Japan’s western coast
A St. Louis couple is celebrating a major milestone on the first day of 2024, ringing in the...
‘It’s wonderful to look at.’: St. Louis couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary on New Year’s Day