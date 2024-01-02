White Oak Still ‘Water Rum-Pecan Fudge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Chocolate, peanut butter and divinity are typical flavors of fudge created in any home in Bayou Country. The addition of roasted pecans, rum and praline liqueur adds an interesting twist to this simple recipe.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 20 Pieces

Ingredients:

1 ounce Still’Water Rum

1 cup chopped pecans

¼ pound butter

3 cups sugar

5 ounces evaporated milk

1 (12-ounce) package Hershey’s® Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips

1 tbsp vanilla extract

1 (7-ounce) jar marshmallow crème

1 ounce praline pecan liqueur

Method:

Line a 9-inch glass baking dish with aluminum foil and set aside. In a 2-quart, heavy-bottomed pot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add sugar and evaporated milk, blending well into butter then bring mixture to a rolling boil. Reduce heat to simmer and cook approximately 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Be careful not to scorch butter as mixture will caramelize.

Remove from heat and using a large cooking spoon, stir in chips, vanilla, marshmallow crème, rum, praline pecan liqueur and pecans, whipping constantly. Stir until mixture becomes creamy and slightly thickened. Pour mixture into the prepared glass dish and allow to cool. Cut fudge into 1-inch squares and serve.

