Speaker Mike Johnson to lead border visit

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.(Alex Brandon | AP)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
(KALB) - House Speaker Mike Johnson will lead a delegation of House Republicans to Eagle Pass, Texas on Wednesday, Jan. 3, amid the ongoing border crisis.

Johnson’s office said they will tour migrant processing facilities, meet with local stakeholders, and receive a briefing from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. The speaker’s office says the trip is intended to “highlight the ongoing failures of the Biden administration’s border policies.”

Johnson’s trip comes almost two weeks after he called on the president to take immediate executive action at the border and consider the House’s bill, Secure the Border Act of 2023.

Lawmakers returned home for the holidays without a compromise on a solution as border crossings reached a record monthly high in December.

