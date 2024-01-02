Facebook
Shooting in parking lot of Gonzales Walmart leaves 2 injured


By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A shooting in the parking lot of the Gonzales Walmart left two people injured.

According to police, the gunfire broke out around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, January 1.

Officers responded to the shooting scene in the parking lot of the Walmart store on Airline Highway in Gonzales.

Police said both victims were treated at a hospital and released.

The investigation is ongoing.

