Shooting in parking lot of Gonzales Walmart leaves 2 injured
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A shooting in the parking lot of the Gonzales Walmart left two people injured.
According to police, the gunfire broke out around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, January 1.
Officers responded to the shooting scene in the parking lot of the Walmart store on Airline Highway in Gonzales.
Police said both victims were treated at a hospital and released.
The investigation is ongoing.
