Season begins Friday for LSU Gymnastics team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Gymnastics team is preparing for the first meet of the season,

The No. 3 Tigers will take on the No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday, January 5, at 7:30 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

There will be free capes and light up crowns for the first 1500 fans in attendance.

There are high expectations for LSU this season. The team placed third in the 2024 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association Preseason Coaches Poll. This is the 12th straight year that the Tigers will open their season ranked in the top 10.

The Tigers will go up against 12 opponents who earned a spot in the poll during the regular season, including four conference matchups at home against Alabama, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Auburn.

Tickets for a single meet are currently on sale.

You can use cash, MasterCard, Visa, American Express, or Discover to buy a ticket.

Fans can purchase tickets online at LSUtix.net, by calling (225) 578-2184 or 800-960-8587, or in person at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office Window.

