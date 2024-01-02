Police: Shooting in Baton Rouge leaves woman dead
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot and killed overnight.
A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened in the 2700 block of Main Street near Laurel Street. A woman was found dead around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, according to authorities.
The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.
A large police presence was reported in the area.
There is no word on what led up to the incident.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.