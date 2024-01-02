Police: Shooting in Baton Rouge leaves woman dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot and killed overnight.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened in the 2700 block of Main Street near Laurel Street. A woman was found dead around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, according to authorities.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

A large police presence was reported in the area.

There is no word on what led up to the incident.

A large police presence was reported in the area of Atkinson Street and Main Street before 5 a.m. (WAFB)

A large police presence was reported in the area of Atkinson Street and Main Street before 5 a.m. (WAFB)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.