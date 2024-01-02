Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

5 crewmembers found dead on coast guard plane involved in crash at Japanese airport, reports say

A plane has caught fire on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda airport after apparently colliding...
A plane has caught fire on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda airport after apparently colliding with a plane operated by the Japanese coast guard.(Source: Pixabay)
By The Associated Press and MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TTOKYO (AP) — A passenger plane collided with a Japanese coast guard aircraft and burst into flames on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Tuesday, officials said.

NHK TV reported that all occupants of Japan Airlines flight JAL-516, believed to total 379 people, got out safely before the plane was entirely engulfed in flames. The Japanese coast guard said the pilot of its plane had escaped. NHK reported that the five other crewmembers had been found dead.

Local TV video showed a large eruption of fire and smoke from the side of the Japan Airlines plane as it taxied on a runway. The area around the wing then caught fire. Footage an hour later showed the plane fully on fire.

NHK TV said the plane was an Airbus A-350 that had flown from Shin Chitose airport, near the city of Sapporo, to Haneda.

Coast Guard spokesperson Yoshinori Yanagishima confirmed the collision between the passenger plane and its flight MA-722, a Bombardier Dash-8.

Swede Anton Deibe, 17, who was a passenger on the Japan Airlines plane, told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that “the entire cabin was filled with smoke within a few minutes. We threw ourselves down on the floor. Then the emergency doors were opened and we threw ourselves at them.

“The smoke in the cabin stung like hell. It was a hell. We have no idea where we are going so we just run out into the field. It was chaos,” added Deibe, who was traveling with his parents and sister.

Kyodo said the coast guard plane, which is based at Haneda, had been due to head to Niigata to deliver relief goods to residents affected by a deadly earthquake in the region on Monday that killed at least 48 people.

Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan, and many people travel over the New Year holidays.

___

Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As many as five people were shot within a few blocks of each other in a drive-by shooting near...
Multiple injured, 1 dead by gunfire on New Year’s Day
LSU defeats Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl game
LSU defeats Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl game
Crash in Port Allen on Rosedale Road
Troopers identify 2 people killed in crash in West Baton Rouge Parish
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD: 20-year-old found shot to death inside vehicle on Lanier Drive
LSU vs. Wisconsin at the ReliaQuest Bowl
Everything you need to know about LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, January 2
First week of 2024 delivers several rounds of rain
A large police presence was reported in the area of Atkinson Street and Main Street before 5 a.m.
Police: Shooting in Baton Rouge leaves woman dead
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says Patrick was seen allegedly robbing a Subway in...
Man wanted for capital murder accused of robbing Subway in Mississippi
He died in the hospital, deputies say.
19-year-old shot and killed in Pointe Coupee Parish on New Year’s Eve