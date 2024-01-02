Facebook
Minor injured in shooting on New Year’s Day

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Department is investigating after a minor was shot Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened after 7 p.m. in the 4500 block of Sherwood Street near North Foster Drive.

An unknown gunman shot at a house, injuring the minor, according to Baton Rouge police.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

