Minor injured in shooting on New Year’s Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Department is investigating after a minor was shot Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened after 7 p.m. in the 4500 block of Sherwood Street near North Foster Drive.

An unknown gunman shot at a house, injuring the minor, according to Baton Rouge police.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.