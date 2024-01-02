Minor injured in shooting on New Year’s Day
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Department is investigating after a minor was shot Monday night.
Police said the shooting happened after 7 p.m. in the 4500 block of Sherwood Street near North Foster Drive.
An unknown gunman shot at a house, injuring the minor, according to Baton Rouge police.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.