Minor injured in connection with shooting on New Year’s Day

The Baton Rouge Department is investigating after a minor was shot Monday night.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Department is investigating after a minor was injured in connection with a shooting on New Year’s.

Police said the shooting happened after 7 p.m. in the 4500 block of Sherwood Street near North Foster Drive Monday night, Jan. 1.

An unknown gunman shot at a house, causing an injury to the minor, according to Baton Rouge police.

At this time, it is unclear whether or not the child was shot.

Police said the shooting happened after 7 p.m. in the 4500 block of Sherwood Street near North Foster Drive Monday night, Jan. 1.(WAFB)

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

