Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU fans cheer Tigers to victory

Fans shared their hopes for the 2024 football season.
By Alece Courville
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was an early start for Tigers fans who did not make the trip down to Tampa.

LSU and Wisconsin battled it out in Tampa Bay on Monday morning, Jan. 1. The Tigers were looking for a 10-win season while the Badgers looked to pull off the upset.

Despite what was on the line, some fans still didn’t think it was enough.

“I feel like there’s just too many bowl games, so bowl game just really don’t mean that much to me,” said Tom Hayden.

RELATED: LSU defeats Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl game

Now that the 2023 season is over, fans like Jeanette Bailey say it is time to turn attention to LSU’s next playcaller.

“Jayden Daniels between last year and this year has improved immensely. So I’m hoping the same can be said for Nussmeier. They just focus a lot of attention on him. He’s a good quarterback I think. He’s just not gotten as much attention as Daniels has,” said Bailey.

While focusing on who will lead the team next season, fans agree something needs to change defensively.

“We’ve got to work on our defensive,” said Bailey.

“The secondary’s been bad, so hopefully, they’ll get that fixed up. We’ll see,” said Hayden.

Head coach Brian Kelly wrapped up his second season in Baton Rouge.

Fans are excited to see how and where he can lead his team into 2024.

Hayden says you need to give a coach four years.

“We already know Louisiana fans are rough. If you don’t do what you’ve got to do in the first two seasons, you’ve got to go...You have to give him four years,” said Hayden.

“I’m excited for Kelly. I think he’s got some potential, coming into here, getting his footing. I think he can turn things around,” said Bailey.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As many as five people were shot within a few blocks of each other in a drive-by shooting near...
Multiple injured, 1 dead by gunfire on New Year’s Day
LSU defeats Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl game
LSU defeats Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl game
Crash in Port Allen on Rosedale Road
Troopers identify 2 people killed in crash in West Baton Rouge Parish
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD: 20-year-old found shot to death inside vehicle on Lanier Drive
Princeton Howard
19-year-old shot and killed in Pointe Coupee Parish on New Year’s Eve identified

Latest News

Princeton Howard
19-year-old shot and killed in Pointe Coupee Parish on New Year’s Eve identified
Police Lights Generic
Police release identity of woman who died after falling into Atchafalaya River
Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast
A large police presence was reported in the area of Atkinson Street and Main Street before 5 a.m.
Police: Shooting in Baton Rouge leaves woman dead