LSU fans cheer Tigers to victory

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was an early start for Tigers fans who did not make the trip down to Tampa.

LSU and Wisconsin battled it out in Tampa Bay on Monday morning, Jan. 1. The Tigers were looking for a 10-win season while the Badgers looked to pull off the upset.

Despite what was on the line, some fans still didn’t think it was enough.

“I feel like there’s just too many bowl games, so bowl game just really don’t mean that much to me,” said Tom Hayden.

Now that the 2023 season is over, fans like Jeanette Bailey say it is time to turn attention to LSU’s next playcaller.

“Jayden Daniels between last year and this year has improved immensely. So I’m hoping the same can be said for Nussmeier. They just focus a lot of attention on him. He’s a good quarterback I think. He’s just not gotten as much attention as Daniels has,” said Bailey.

While focusing on who will lead the team next season, fans agree something needs to change defensively.

“We’ve got to work on our defensive,” said Bailey.

“The secondary’s been bad, so hopefully, they’ll get that fixed up. We’ll see,” said Hayden.

Head coach Brian Kelly wrapped up his second season in Baton Rouge.

Fans are excited to see how and where he can lead his team into 2024.

Hayden says you need to give a coach four years.

“We already know Louisiana fans are rough. If you don’t do what you’ve got to do in the first two seasons, you’ve got to go...You have to give him four years,” said Hayden.

“I’m excited for Kelly. I think he’s got some potential, coming into here, getting his footing. I think he can turn things around,” said Bailey.

