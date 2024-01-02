Inauguration for elected officials in Ascension Parish set for Tuesday

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Government has announced inauguration for elected officials of 2024 will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The event is happening at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center’s REV Center beginning at 10 a.m.

The following individuals will be officially sworn into their respective offices:

Parish President Clint Cointment

Council Members:

Oliver Joseph (District 1)

Joel Robert (District 2)

Travis Turner (District 3) o Brett Arceneaux (District 4)

Michael “Todd” Varnado (District 5)

Chase Melancon (District 6)

Brian Hillensbeck (District 7)

Blaine Petite (District 8)

Pamela “Pam” Alonso (District 9)

Dennis Cullen (District 10)

Michael Mason (District 11)

The event is open to the public. The Honorable Ricky L. Babin, 23rd JDC, will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

Ascension Parish Government offices will be closed on Jan. 2 in observance of Jan. 1 and will re-open on Jan. 3.

