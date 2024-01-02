Facebook
I-12 reopens after police investigate separate crashes New Year’s Day

Crash shuts down I-12 just east of LA 63 on New Year's Day
Crash shuts down I-12 just east of LA 63 on New Year's Day(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Interstate 12 has reopened after a temporary shutdown in two places Monday night left authorities investigating two separate crashes.

Law enforcement reopened the highway just after 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said one of the crashes happened on I-12 West, just east of LA 63, sometime early Monday evening.

The interstate was closed in both directions, causing westbound traffic to slow down to a crawl, as Louisiana State Police investigated the wreck.

Traffic was diverted from LA 441 to US 190. Deputies urged drivers to be cautious in the area.

The sheriff’s office said around 6:57 p.m. Monday that there was another crash on I-12 West at LA 43. All lanes were closed, and drivers were being diverted to LA 43.

There is no word on injuries or how many people were involved in either crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

