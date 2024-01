Guide to Mardi Gras 2024 parades and parties in BR area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge area is preparing for another year of Mardi Gras parades and parties.

The below dates and times have been released.

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Event Event Type Location Start Time Krewe of Oshun Parade 3200 Harding Boulevard, Baton Rouge 12 p.m.

Sunday, January 28, 2024

Event Event Type Location Start Time CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade North Boulevard, Baton Rouge 2 p.m.

Friday, February 2, 2024

Event Event Type Location Start Time Krewe of Artemis Parade Downtown Baton Rouge 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 3, 2024

Event Event Type Location Start Time Krewe of Mystique de la Capitale Parade Downtown Baton Rouge 2 p.m. Krewe of Orion Parade Downtown Baton Rouge 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 4, 2024

Event Event Type Location Start Time Mid City Gras Parade North Boulevard from 22nd to Foster in Baton Rouge 1 p.m.

Friday, February 9, 2024

Event Event Type Location Start Time Krewe of Southdowns Parade Starts at Glasgow Middle 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Event Event Type Location Start Time Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival Festival North Boulevard Town Square 10 a.m. Krewe of Spanish Town Parade Downtown Baton Rouge 12 p.m.

Monday, February 12, 2024

Event Event Type Location Start Time Krewe of Shenandoah Parade 6610 Jones Creek Road 7 p.m. Krewe of Comogo Parade Plaquemine 7 p.m.

