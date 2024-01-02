Group hoping to reach young people following shooting incidents involving teens

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With two of the three shooting incidents happening over the New Year’s holiday involving young people, law enforcement said it’s going to take the entire community to help keep teens from taking up guns.

One local organization has been working at this for a long time. They say their outreach programs hope to make positive changes in kid’s lives and communities.

“We have to be on the frontline,” said Anthony Kenney. “We can’t save everybody, but we understand that if we touch as many kids as possible in this community, we’re going to see a reduction in gun violence.”

After three teenagers were injured and one was killed in a drive by shooting on New Year’s Day, Kenney believes youth outreach and mentorship are needed now more than ever. As the deputy director of 100 Black Men Metro Baton Rouge, he works to help around 400 kids throughout the community stay on the right paths and end the cycle of violence.

“If we get right now in the middle of that cycle and show them that there are better decisions you can make in life, violence is not the way, gun violence is not the way, we’re able to see a positive improvement in our community that we want to see in the new year,” said Kenney.

One way they’re doing that is through the Respect 4 Life program. It’s when mentors give teens at five area high schools resources on crime intervention and decision making.

“We’re able to give them firsthand experience about what to do in that situation,” said Kenney. “What’s right and what’s wrong in the community, so if you see somebody doing something negative, either you say something or you get the right person to address the situation.”

Keney said oftentimes they just need to hear from someone who’s been in their shoes before, giving them the right resources and showing them, they can go in a better direction.

“A lot of this they see at home so when we talk to them about these situations, they’re like, oh wow I actually have a family member, a brother or sister, that actually has been through this same situation I just didn’t know how to navigate through it,” said Kenney. “We’re showing them the way to have a more peaceful and positive community.”

Kenney said their Respect 4 Life program is starting back up next week after students return from winter break, but they have other programs for kids from 5th to 12th grade happening all year round.

