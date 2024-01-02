First week of 2024 delivers several rounds of rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s Forecast: Weather stays quiet today as we await the arrival of our next storm system. A cold start in the 30s this morning will give way to a comfortably cool afternoon, with highs topping out in the low 60s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine through the day, but clouds and a few showers could start to arrive by or before midnight.

Wednesday Rain

Widespread rains will move in overnight and continue into the morning hours of Wednesday as low pressure tracks along our coast. Rains should diminish shortly after lunchtime for most as the low exits to our east. The clouds and rainfall will help to keep highs in the low 50s.

More Rain Ahead

Thursday will see a lull in the rains before another round arrives from Friday into early Saturday. The next round could also include some storms and at least some potential for locally heavy rainfall. Rains will exit before daybreak on Saturday, with highs only reaching the upper 50s.

Sunday delivers another brief lull in the rains before our next round arrives from Monday into early Tuesday of next week. By the time it’s all said and done, the 7-day outlook from the Weather Prediction Center suggests our area will receive 3″ to 5″ of rain on average, with locally higher amounts possible. In other words, some areas could receive roughly a month’s worth of rain over the next week.

