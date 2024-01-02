All lanes of I-12 closed in 2 places as police investigate separate crashes New Year’s Day

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Interstate 12 is closed in two places Monday night as authorities investigate two separate crashes.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said one of the crashes happened on I-12 West, just east of LA 63, sometime early Monday evening, Jan. 1.

The interstate is closed in both directions, causing westbound traffic to slow down to a crawl, as Louisiana State Police investigates the wreck.

Traffic is being diverted to LA 441 to US 190. Deputies are urging drivers to be cautious in the area.

The sheriff’s office said around 6:57 p.m. Monday that there was another crash on I-12 West at LA 43. All lanes are closed, and drivers are being diverted to LA 43.

There is no word on injuries or how many people were involved in either crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

