19-year-old shot and killed in Pointe Coupee Parish on New Year’s Eve
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A 19-year-old was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve.
The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office said they were called out to an emergency room around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, where a 19-year-old male victim showed up with a gunshot wound. He died in the hospital, deputies say.
The sheriff’s office says it is still working to find a motive and suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
