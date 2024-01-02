Facebook
19-year-old shot and killed in Pointe Coupee Parish on New Year’s Eve identified

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office identified Princeton Howard,19, of Port Allen as the victim in the shooting.
By Emily Davison
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A 19-year-old shot and killed on New Year’s Eve has been identified.

Princeton Howard
Princeton Howard(Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said they were called out to an emergency room around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, where Howard showed up with a gunshot wound. He died in the hospital, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office says it is still working to find a motive and suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

