19-year-old shot and killed in Pointe Coupee Parish on New Year’s Eve identified

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A 19-year-old shot and killed on New Year’s Eve has been identified.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office identified Princeton Howard,19, of Port Allen as the victim in the shooting.

Princeton Howard (Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said they were called out to an emergency room around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, where Howard showed up with a gunshot wound. He died in the hospital, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office says it is still working to find a motive and suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.