Unsettled weather pattern to start 2024

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A series of fronts and disturbances will be sweeping through the area as we begin 2024 and the month of January.

The pattern of rain looks to set up with a wet day then a couple dry days before another wet day occurs. Rain chances and amounts will stay limited, with our first front forecast to move through the area Monday morning into the early afternoon. Rain coverage will be isolated, with most staying dry. Those that see rain will see less than 0.10″.

Temperatures rebounded Sunday afternoon but look to take another slight dip as the front moves through. It’s a mix of 30°s and 40°s for morning lows over the next several days. Jackets and rain gear will be needed for those kids heading back to school this week.

Upcoming Rain Chances (WAFB)

Our next rainmaker will be tied to a Gulf low. This low-pressure system will move across the local area Wednesday morning into the early afternoon. Widespread coverage and heavier rain will be possible with this next rain event. Rain amounts could average around 1-2″.

7 Day WPC Rainfall Forecast (WAFB)

We get another good soaking from another disturbance moving across the Gulf Coast region Friday into Saturday. Once again, a majority of the rain will fall during the morning hours. 1-2″ of additional rainfall appears possible. Average 7-day accumulations of 1-3″ of rain look possible. For the most part, that will be manageable. Long range models indicate another potential disturbance into early next week, also.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

