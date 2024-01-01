Numerous disturbances to cause several likely rain chances

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A series of low-pressure disturbances are lining up in the Pacific. These disturbances will eventually be heading our way. Rain chances will come in waves over the next seven days. The first round is set to occur Wednesday morning. Use extra caution for the morning commute, as rain will be heavy at rush hour. Expect wet/slick streets and potential ponding on roads. Rain amounts will average between 0.5-1.0″.

Wednesday Commute Issues (WAFB)

GRAF - Futurecast (WAFB)

The next disturbance will arrive Friday afternoon/night into early Saturday morning. This system will mainly impact the Friday evening commute. Watch for wet/slick streets and potential low-lying, poorly drained area flooding. Rain amounts will average between 1-2″. The first two disturbances are unlikely to produce thunderstorm activity, so severe weather is not expected.

Upcoming Rain Chances (WAFB)

The third disturbance will arrive during the beginning of next week. Timing still needs to be worked out, but it looks to be late Monday into Tuesday. A few t-storms do look possible for this disturbance, as the forecast track brings the warm sector over the local area. It’s too early to tell if severe weather will play a role. Rain amounts will once again average around 1-2″.

Rain projections over the next seven days have multiple inches falling across South Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center has widespread 3″ rainfall totals for the local area over the next 7 days. Some minor/nuisance type flooding will certainly be possible, especially if large rain amounts occur in a short period of time.

7 Day WPC Rainfall Forecast (WAFB)

Temperatures for the most part will be below normal.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.