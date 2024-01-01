New Year, New Rain Chances

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We closed out 2023 with a rain deficit of 10.5 inches of rain, but we’re trending in the right direction. New Year’s Monday will start with clouds, fog, and a few light showers, followed by partly sunny and drier conditions in the afternoon, and highs in the mid-60s.

We look dry Tuesday, but another fast-moving low-pressure system will give us wet weather Wednesday, mainly in the morning, with heavy rain at times. In fact, the next seven days could see the rain amounts pile up to two to three inches.

In the extended, there are a few more chances of rain, with mainly manageable rain amounts, and no severe weather in sight.

