New Year, New Rain Chances

Jared Silverman gives the 5 a.m. weather forecast on Monday, Jan. 1.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We closed out 2023 with a rain deficit of 10.5 inches of rain, but we’re trending in the right direction. New Year’s Monday will start with clouds, fog, and a few light showers, followed by partly sunny and drier conditions in the afternoon, and highs in the mid-60s.

New Year's Day
New Year's Day(WAFB)

We look dry Tuesday, but another fast-moving low-pressure system will give us wet weather Wednesday, mainly in the morning, with heavy rain at times. In fact, the next seven days could see the rain amounts pile up to two to three inches.

2023 Total Rainfall
2023 Total Rainfall(WAFB)
WPC Rainfall Outlook
WPC Rainfall Outlook(WAFB)
GFS Model
GFS Model(WAFB)

In the extended, there are a few more chances of rain, with mainly manageable rain amounts, and no severe weather in sight.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WAFB)

