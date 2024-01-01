Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Nearly half of police force resigns in one day

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day. (Credit: WISN via CNN Newsource)
By WISN Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BEND, Wis. (WISN) - Five members of a local police department quit on the same day.

Those five represent nearly half of the department.

The Village of Big Bend announced the resignations on its Facebook page.

The Village Board decided to disband the police department and after public pressure, reversed their decision, but the damage was already done.

Five officers abruptly resigned Thursday. The Fire and Police Commission chairman also quit.

Mark Andersen, former Fire and Police Commission chairman, says the sudden death of Police Chief Don Gaglione in October could have helped to unify the community leadership, but only fractured it further.

Anderson says the Village president’s plan to dissolve the Fire and Police Commission in early December was the last straw for him and the five officers who quit.

There were three full-time and nine part-time officers three months ago, but that number is now down to six total, with just one full-time officer.

One of the resigning officers says more resignations are to come.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Port Allen on Rosedale Road
Troopers identify 2 people killed in crash in West Baton Rouge Parish
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD: 20-year-old found shot to death inside vehicle on Lanier Drive
Road closure sign displaying messages from White supremacist group Patriot Front on Friday...
After hate group’s message appeared on roadside sign, city says it won’t tolerate ‘bigotry and hatred’
EBRSO: Bread burglars stole thousands of dollars worth of baked goods on Christmas
EBRSO: Bread burglars stole thousands of dollars worth of baked goods on Christmas
Baton Rouge will ring in 2024 during the Red Stick Revelry downtown.
Red Stick Revelry to ring in 2024 in downtown Baton Rouge

Latest News

One person found dead near University of Cincinnati, police say
One person found dead near University of Cincinnati, police say
A tsunami warning is shown on TV in Yokohama, near Tokyo Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Japan issued...
Japan issues tsunami warnings after a series of very strong earthquakes shook its western coastline
FILE - A 10-year-old boy and his father are in custody after another 10-year-old was fatally...
10-year-old accused of killing another child with stolen gun
You are encouraged to try something you love doing, whether it’s playing basketball, Zumba,...
Find out how to take the work out of workout