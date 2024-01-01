Many looking to improve physical fitness in new year, experts say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 2024 marks the start of a new year and for many, that means living a healthier and fit lifestyle.

Choosing a New Year’s resolution can be easy, but sticking with it is the hard part. A new survey shows that the top resolution for people in 2024 is improving physical fitness. The average resolution lasts three months and 1% of people make it a full year, on average.

Tanesha Craig-Stewart, a health and wellness advocate, said it’s important to get moving.

She said most people hear just the word “work” when they hear workout, but it can be enjoyable. You are encouraged to try something you love doing, whether it’s playing basketball, Zumba, riding bikes, yoga, walking, tennis, or rollerblading.

Craig-Stewart said to find an accountability partner. Someone who cares about you and your goals and wants you to succeed.

She also encourages you to drink more water as it’s good for your mind, body, and soul. Try carrying a bottle with you everywhere you go, like your car, purse, and desk. Try adding lemon, lime, or cucumber while skipping the sugary drinks. She said to go easy on milk and juice.

X-Factor Sports opened nearly and year ago on Drusilla Lane by Rouses Market and may help you stick to your New Year’s resolution. The 12,000-square-foot facility includes seven hitting cages, a nutrition center, a 2,000-square-foot weight room, turf, and more.

You can learn more here. https://www.x-factor-sports.com/

