Dry January: Trading cocktails for mocktails

Many people may want to bring in the new year healthy, which could mean taking a trip to the gym, cutting out meat, or ditching alcohol.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people may want to bring in the new year healthy, which could mean taking a trip to the gym, cutting out meat, or ditching alcohol.

Dry January is becoming a popular way to help folks stick to those goals. It encourages people to quit drinking alcohol for the entire month. But doing so doesn’t mean you have to ditch the fun.

Jean Paul Guillory, the general manager of the Main Lobby in Baton Rouge, says having a good time doesn’t mean you have to drink.

Several bars are starting to expand the concept of no alcohol.

According to Guillary, the amount of people requesting mocktails has skyrocketed since they opened two years ago.

That is why this year the bar is starting the new year off with three new mocktails on the menu. The drinks are meant to imitate a regular cocktail.

“That’s the most important thing. At the Main Lobby, we want to encourage people to come out. If your partner isn’t drinking, then we have options for you,” said Guillary.

Many mocktails contain fruit, sparkling water, or non-alcoholic spirits.

For people who choose to partake in dry January, a mocktail should get you through the month.

“I see people out and about and looking to have a good experience still, you don’t necessarily have to indulge to have a good time and the vibes here at the Main Lobby or Firehaus always good, so you don’t have to be drunk to enjoy yourself,” said Guillary.

