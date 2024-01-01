Baton Rouge General welcomes first babies of 2024

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General Medical Center has welcomed two babies on New Year’s Day 2024.

The first baby delivered at the hospital in 2024 was baby boy Manolo, nicknamed “Manny,” who was born to parents Tiffany and Clemente Martinez at 9:35 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1.

A second New Year’s baby was born that afternoon at 1:12 p.m., when parents Jordyn Arnold and Robert Wooten welcomed their daughter Avena into the world.

