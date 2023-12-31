WATCH: Is NIL helping or hurting LSU football?

TAMPA, Fla. (WAFB) - As LSU continues preparations for their New Year’s Day bowl here in Tampa, and as the college football playoffs that same day quickly approach, the topic of Name, Image and Likeness continues to be a huge discussion.

How much is it helping, and how much is it hurting the sport and the Tigers?

Powerhouse attorney Gordon McKernan has perhaps been LSU’s biggest ally in the battle to keep up in the NIL race, but that hardly means Mckernan is happy with college football’s current direction.

The situation probably leaves many LSU fans feeling torn. On one hand, they may view NIL as a bit gross, but on the other hand, they want the Tigers to win and compete, not raise the white flag.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.