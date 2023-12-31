Facebook
WATCH: Is NIL helping or hurting LSU football?

Name, Image and Likeness: How much is it helping, and how much is it hurting college football and the Tigers?
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WAFB) - As LSU continues preparations for their New Year’s Day bowl here in Tampa, and as the college football playoffs that same day quickly approach, the topic of Name, Image and Likeness continues to be a huge discussion.

How much is it helping, and how much is it hurting the sport and the Tigers?

Powerhouse attorney Gordon McKernan has perhaps been LSU’s biggest ally in the battle to keep up in the NIL race, but that hardly means Mckernan is happy with college football’s current direction.

The situation probably leaves many LSU fans feeling torn. On one hand, they may view NIL as a bit gross, but on the other hand, they want the Tigers to win and compete, not raise the white flag.

