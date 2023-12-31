Nice end to 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It looks like we’ll end 2023 with a rain deficit of over ten and a half inches, totaling 51.41 inches on the year.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 31 (WAFB)

The last day of the year will be nice, mainly sunny with a freezing start, but temperatures will warm to the upper 60s. Tonight’s forecast looks good for the festivities, midnight temperature in the lower 50s with increasing clouds and dry conditions.

There will be a few rain showers New Year’s Day Monday, but we’ll dry out in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.

We’re expecting a wet start to 2024 with multiple rain chances next week. Rain amounts will be between one to three inches.

In the extended forecast, Wednesday still will be the rainiest day of the week at 80%.

