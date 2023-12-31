Facebook
Man hurt in shooting off LA-1 in Plaquemine, deputies say

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Emily Davison
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - A man was shot in the chest Saturday evening off LA-1 in Plaquemine.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on McArthur Street, in a residential area off LA-1, sometime Saturday evening, Dec. 30.

Deputies say a man was shot in the chest but survived. The sheriff’s office is still investigating the shooting.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

