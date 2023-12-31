Facebook
EBRSO: Bread burglars stole thousands of dollars worth of baked goods on Christmas
By Emily Davison
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find two men who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of baked goods on Christmas Eve and Day.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said the burglaries happened at the Nature’s Own Bakery Outlet on Plank Road, just off Florida Boulevard, on Sunday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 25.

Deputies released surveillance images of two male suspects, who they say took thousands of dollars worth of bread and pastries from the store.

EBRSO: Bread burglars stole thousands of dollars worth of baked goods on Christmas(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on the suspects or the burglaries should contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867) or EBRSO at (225) 389-5064.

