Don’t shoot guns into air on New Year’s Eve, officials say

Photo: Chris Chadd
Photo: Chris Chadd(WNDU)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Law enforcement officials are urging Louisianans to refrain from firing guns into the air to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

Celebratory gunfire may be a common way to ring in the New Year, but the dangerous tradition is against the law in Louisiana. If caught, violators could face up to $1,000 in fines and/or two years behind bars.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi is reminding parish residents they should avoid shooting into the air because what goes up has to come down. Bullets fired into the sky can fall back down fast enough to seriously hurt or kill someone.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is also urging citizens to avoid celebratory gunfire. In a statement about New Year’s Eve safety, the police department said, “Citizens are also strongly urged not to fire guns into the air, as the bullet will fall to the ground with sufficient velocity to damage property and injure or kill. Anyone found firing a gun into the air in Baton Rouge is subject to being arrested.”

While shooting guns into the air is illegal, people are allowed to shoot fireworks throughout Iberville Parish to ring in the New Year. For a list of locations where you can and can’t pop fireworks tonight, click here.

Read BRPD’s full New Year’s Eve safety statement below:

The Baton Rouge Police Department is urging residents to be cautious and responsible while ringing in the 2024 New Year. Citizens are reminded that fireworks of any kind are illegal throughout all of East Baton Rouge Parish and anyone found discharging fireworks will have them confiscated and is also subject to being charged with a criminal offense.

Citizens are also strongly urged not to fire guns into the air, as the bullet will fall to the ground with sufficient velocity to damage property and injure or kill. Anyone found firing a gun into the air in Baton Rouge is subject to being arrested.

Citizens are also urged to drink responsibly and not to drive if they have consumed alcohol. BRPD and all local area law enforcement agencies will have personnel out actively searching for drunk drivers.

Be safe and Happy New Year Baton Rouge!!!!!!

