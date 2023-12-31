Cause of fire on E. Brookstown Dr. remains under investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a house fire that broke out Sunday morning, December 31.

Crews got a call just after 5:15 a.m. about flames at the home on E. Brookstown Drive near Blues Highway.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found a fire in the front living room. The fire spread to the attic and hallway before firefighters could get everything under control.

The flames were extinguished in about 15 minutes.

The only resident living at the home at the time of the blaze was able to safely escape before firefighters arrived. The Red Cross was called in to assist the displaced resident.

No injuries were reported.

