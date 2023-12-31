BRPD: 20-year-old found shot to death inside vehicle on Lanier Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating after finding a man shot to death in a vehicle early Saturday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting was called in around 7:51 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, on Lanier Drive. Officers arrived to find 20-year-old Dylan Fillmore dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

No motive or suspect is known at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact BRPD at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

