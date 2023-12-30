Shooting on Sarah Jump Avenue leaves 1 person injured, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting on the morning of Saturday, December 30, left one person injured, according to emergency officials.

The shooting happened on Sarah Jump Avenue off of North Sherwood Forest Drive in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

