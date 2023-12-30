Facebook
New Year’s Day holiday to impact garbage pickup for EBR residents

(WAFB)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents in East Baton Rouge Parish can expect changes to their garbage and recycling pickup because of the New Year’s Day holiday.

According to parish officials, there will be no curbside garbage, recycling, or out-of-cart services on New Year’s Day,

Residents in the parish can expect their garbage and recycling to be picked up on the new regularly scheduled collection day. In addition, out-of-cart services for residents with Monday collection will be serviced on Saturday, December 30.

The holiday is also impacting the North Landfill. The landfill will be closed on New Year’s Day. However, the Republic Services recycling drop-off center will continue to operate. The center is located at 7933 Tom Drive and remains open 24 hours a day.

Any resident who needs to report garbage or recycling issues can contact parish officials by dialing 311 or (225) 389-3090. You can also go online by clicking here.

