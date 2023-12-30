Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

La. among states with highest numbers of respiratory illnesses: What you need to know

Holiday gatherings and constant weather changes are breeding grounds for respiratory illnesses, especially for people with sensitive immune systems.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the busiest time of the year for some of the capital area’s hospitals, and doctors say their emergency rooms are crowded with people experiencing respiratory illnesses.

“We are seeing higher numbers, so we are seeing a delay in the time of getting kids seen and evaluated,” said Dr. Shaun Kemmerly, Chief Medical Officer at the Our Lady of the Lake Hospital.

Holiday gatherings and constant weather changes are breeding grounds for respiratory illnesses, especially for people with sensitive immune systems.

Area hospitals say the rise in respiratory illnesses can severely impact infants and elderly adults, which is why it is more important than ever to keep your guard up.

“I know it is not fun to miss the holiday ceremonies, but stay home and maybe do your holiday differently,” Dr. Kemmerly said.

According to a report from the CDC, while cases rise, vaccination rates for RSV and the flu remain low. Louisiana doctors say getting vaccinated now can help prevent hospitalizations and save lives.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen driver dead after 2-parish pursuit
16-year-old killed, another teen hurt in fiery crash after overnight police chase
Wrong way driver kills person on I-10 near Louisiana-Mississippi line
Wrong way driver dies in crash on I-10 near Louisiana-Mississippi line
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Massive barn fire outside Bellingrath Lakes neighborhood on Wednesday night, Dec. 27
Crews battle massive barn fire outside Central neighborhood Wednesday night
Rachel Constant (may also be known as Rachel Herrington)
WANTED: Woman accused of impersonating people on Facebook Marketplace

Latest News

Louisiana State Capitol
New year, new laws: Legislation taking effect in Louisiana in 2024
Holiday gatherings and constant weather changes are breeding grounds for respiratory...
La. among states with highest numbers of respiratory illnesses: What you need to know
A new year often means a new set of laws are set to take effect on January 1.
New year, new laws: Legislation going into effect in Louisiana in 2024
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office unit
19-year-old arrested for attempted murder after shooting on Greenwell Street