La. among states with highest numbers of respiratory illnesses: What you need to know

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the busiest time of the year for some of the capital area’s hospitals, and doctors say their emergency rooms are crowded with people experiencing respiratory illnesses.

“We are seeing higher numbers, so we are seeing a delay in the time of getting kids seen and evaluated,” said Dr. Shaun Kemmerly, Chief Medical Officer at the Our Lady of the Lake Hospital.

Holiday gatherings and constant weather changes are breeding grounds for respiratory illnesses, especially for people with sensitive immune systems.

Area hospitals say the rise in respiratory illnesses can severely impact infants and elderly adults, which is why it is more important than ever to keep your guard up.

“I know it is not fun to miss the holiday ceremonies, but stay home and maybe do your holiday differently,” Dr. Kemmerly said.

According to a report from the CDC, while cases rise, vaccination rates for RSV and the flu remain low. Louisiana doctors say getting vaccinated now can help prevent hospitalizations and save lives.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.