Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

JACQUES TALK - Shea Dixon

As LSU football enters 2024, there are many questions about where the Tigers are heading as a program.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As LSU football enters 2024, there are many questions about where the Tigers are heading as a program.

Head coach Brian Kelly has done a solid job in his first two seasons with the Tigers and LSU’s current recruiting class is ranked in the national Top 10. However, fans have concerns about the Tigers falling behind other SEC powers in the NIL battle, along with certain perceived holes on the LSU roster.

Shea Dixon of @On3Sports + @BengalTigerOn3 discusses LSU’s roster management and the challenges of maintaining a stable of elite talent in today’s wild and, many people would say, negative world of NIL and the transfer portal.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaylynn Burbank
Man arrested after fiery crash in Ascension Parish left 3 dead
New laws to take effect in Louisiana on Jan. 1
New laws to take effect in Louisiana on Jan. 1
BRPD
BRPD explains how they determine if a gun found on the street is connected to a crime
A Florida woman says someone stole her driveway from her house while she was at work.
‘Utter shock’: Woman comes home to find her driveway stolen
John Snell
For third year in a row, Louisiana’s population declines

Latest News

For the first time this week, the media was allowed to watch some LSU practice.
LSU practices ahead of ReliaQuest Bowl
For the first time this week, the media was allowed to watch some LSU practice.
LSU takes to the practice field ahead of ReliaQuest Bowl
As LSU football enters 2024, there are many questions about where the Tigers are heading as a...
JACQUES TALK- Shea Dixon
JACQUES TALK: Gordon McKernan