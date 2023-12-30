JACQUES TALK - Shea Dixon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As LSU football enters 2024, there are many questions about where the Tigers are heading as a program.

Head coach Brian Kelly has done a solid job in his first two seasons with the Tigers and LSU’s current recruiting class is ranked in the national Top 10. However, fans have concerns about the Tigers falling behind other SEC powers in the NIL battle, along with certain perceived holes on the LSU roster.

Shea Dixon of @On3Sports + @BengalTigerOn3 discusses LSU’s roster management and the challenges of maintaining a stable of elite talent in today’s wild and, many people would say, negative world of NIL and the transfer portal.

