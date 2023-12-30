Dry for New Year’s but a rainy week ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another cold start this morning will give way to a rather nice afternoon. We’ll enjoy sunshine throughout the day, with high temperatures topping out near or a little above 60 degrees.

New Year’s Eve

The final day of 2023 will feature another cold morning where temperatures around metro Baton Rouge likely start out just above freezing. But that means outlying areas, especially to the east and northeast, will likely experience another freeze. However, it trends noticeably warmer into the afternoon as our winds shift to the south, with highs topping out near 70 degrees.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 30 (WAFB)

The news continues to be good for any New Year’s Eve plans you may have Sunday night. Dry weather is expected to continue, with early evening temperatures in the upper 50s falling to around 50 by the time we ring in 2024.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 30 (WAFB)

Rainy Week Ahead

While 2023 will end on a dry note, the first week of 2024 looks to greet us with a rainy pattern. Our extended outlook points toward several opportunities for rain, with the first expected during the morning hours on New Year’s Day. But whatever does develop on Monday is expected to be generally light to moderate.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 30 (WAFB)

However, more significant rain events are expected on both Wednesday and again late Friday into Saturday. The 7-day outlook from the Weather Prediction Center suggests that rain totals of 2″-3″+ will be common locally through next Saturday morning, with locally higher amounts possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 30 (WAFB)

Otherwise, temperatures look to largely remain below normal through the upcoming week, with lows in the 30s and 40s and many days only seeing highs in the 50s.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.